Though only four months have passed since Becky G released her sophomore album, Esquemas, the Latin-pop icon has dropped a new single. On her latest, “Amantes,” which is the Spanish word for “lovers,” Becky collaborates with Daviles De Novelda, incorporating flamenco and rap sounds, blending them with bachata rhythms.

The song is Becky’s first bachata song, on which, she and De Novelda, seek to rehabilitate a past love.

Over the course of her decade in the game, Becky has evolved her sound. Known initially for viral pop hits, like “Shower” and “Break A Sweat,” Becky has become a staple in Latin music, as she’s made a name for herself in the genre with reggaeton tracks like “Sin Pijama” with Natti Natasha, “Mamiii” with Karol G, and now, “Amantes.”

While she’s been putting out music since she was a teenager, Becky, 25, revealed in an interview with Teen Vogue that she feels like she’s just getting started.

“The true artist at heart knows that I want to keep going,” she said. “I want to keep learning. I’m that little sponge that just loves to absorb anything that I can, understanding the meaning and the why of something. And so, I’m excited for what’s to come because I know that the opportunities can be made into something even more beautiful. It’s humbling as hell.”

Check out “Amantes” above.