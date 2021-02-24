As streaming breaks down the barriers of music globally, more and more artists have teamed up across genres and borders to create some truly fascinating combinations. Today we get a great example as Los Angeles-born reggaeton artist Becky G and Nigerian Afrofusion artist Burna Boy link up on “Rotate.” Built on a signature reggaeton beat, the song blends the two artists’ unique sounds, resulting in a scintillating track that could be a hit in Latin America, the Caribbean, and Africa, as well as the US, the melting pot where people from all cultures collide and collaborate.

Becky G, who began her musical career as a pop-oriented rapper before shifting to Spanish lyrics and South-of-the-border sounds, truly exploded in popularity after embracing Latin music. She’s also found success as an actress, appearing in the 2017 Power Rangers film as the yellow Ranger, and being featured in Riot Games’ League Of Legends in 2019 as part of the first virtual rap band. Meanwhile, Burna Boy accidentally blew up in the US after the coincidentally-titled “Ye” exposed him to fans searching for Kanye’s album with the same name. Since then, he’s become one of the primary representative’s of his home country’s music scene, receiving Grammy acknowledgement and seeing his second album Twice As Tall become a hit.

Listen to Becky G and Burna Boy’s “Rotate” above.

Burna Boy is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.