Intoxicated minds speak sober hearts on Becky G‘s new single, “No Mienten.” Her latest follows her Karol G collaboration, “Mamiii,” and precedes her new album, Esquemas, out next month.

On “No Mienten,” Becky G croons for her lover over seductive guitar strings and thumping bongo drums. On the song’s chorus, she sings, “Puedes mentir de nuevo / Pero yo tengo claro lo que sientes / Anoche se te escapó un ‘te quiero’ / Y dicen que los borrachos no mienten,” which translates to “You can lie again / But I am clear on how you feel / Last night, an ‘I love you’ escaped from you / And they say drunks don’t lie.”

Becky wrote the song with Spread Lof, who has also collaborated with Rauw Alejandro and Sebastian Yatra, and producer Juacko, known for his work with Anuel AA, Ptazeta, and Karen Méndez.

Now a staple in Latin music, Becky G got her start making English pop singles, including 2014’s “Shower,” which got a second life in the form of a viral TikTok hit. In a recent interview with Flaunt, she admitted she felt “Shower” lacked identity.

“When it comes to my Spanish music,” she said, “I am a young, empowered woman, who has a lot to say, who hates double standards, who wants to challenge the machismo that exists within the Latinx culture, and the world. Who wants to own her sexuality, and wants to challenge people on all these things.”

Esquemas is out 5/13 via RCA. Pre-save it here.