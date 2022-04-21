On 4/20, multi-hyphenate Machine Gun Kelly revealed the trailer to his upcoming stoner comedy film, Good Mourning. Credited by his birth name Colson Baker, Good Mourning sees Kelly play an actor named London Clash.

One morning, London receives a text message from his girlfriend, Apple (Becky G), reading, “I wish I didn’t have to do this thru text,” then a follow-up message reading, “Good Mourning.” Assuming Apple is going to break up with him, London falls into a spiral. Joining him on his pot-fueled mission to get his girlfriend back are rapper Gata (of Dave fame), Pete Davidson, and Whitney Cummings. Kelly’s real-life fiancée Megan Fox also appears in the movie.

Good Mourning marks Kelly’s directorial debut, alongside fellow musician Mod Sun. Trippie Redd, Dove Cameron, Dennis Rodman, Tom Arnold, and Danny Trejo can be spotted throughout the trailer. Snoop Dogg also appears in the movie as an animated talking joint.

“We are looking forward to bringing this wild comedy to audiences in theaters and at home on demand. The film is a reminder of how fun movies can be to make and watch,” Open Road Films CEO Tom Ortenberg said in a statement. “Colson and this incredible cast will bring audiences to their knees in laughter and leave their jaws on the floor.”

Check out the red band trailer above.

Good Morning is out 5/20 in theaters and on demand.