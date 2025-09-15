Only Murders In The Building didn’t win either of the two Emmys for which it was nominated this past weekend, but Selena Gomez still had a great time, especially after the ceremony.

After the Emmys, Gomez shared a photo gallery on Instagram, capturing the post, “Grateful for all these people forever and always. Came home to a surprise my baby put together.” Included are photos of her enjoying time with Only Murders In The Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, as well as with fiancé Benny Blanco. There’s also a photo and a video of a swimming pool surrounded by dozens of lit candles. Gomez poses in front of the scene in a “ruched gray Louis Vuitton gown,” as People notes.

Blanco commented on the post, “i win an award every night (you).”

Meanwhile, Gomez recently explained how she and Blanco started dating while working on the 2023 song “Single Soon,” saying, “We spoke for two hours and I asked him to hook me up with anybody that he knew that was cute, and he was like, ‘Oh, we do these things, like, dinner nights. You should come.’ And next thing you know, we’re dating. But, he was terrified in the beginning ’cause he was like, ‘It’s work and it’s complicated and people are going to get mad,’ and I’m like, ‘I don’t give a sh*t, kiss me.'”