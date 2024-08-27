Only Murders In The Building has become one of the biggest shows on TV. Some can’t help but wonder if it could get even bigger, if star Selena Gomez would consider bringing her friend Taylor Swift into the fold.

In an interview with E! News, Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin were asked about a potential Swift cameo and Gomez said, “You’re hilarious. She’s a little busy, you guys.” Martin had jokes, saying, “Listen, she calls us every day. Here: she’s calling right now. Ah, I’ll take it later.” Short added, “No, I was talking to Taylor around 3:00 a.m.”

Martin then went on to say, “Here’s how I unite Taylor Swift and Selena. Taylor Swift handles everything perfectly and so does Selena. In the situations I’ve seen — politically, trolls, everything — she just seems to have a wisdom about how to do something quietly, effortlessly. And I know that you have to think about these things.”

That seemingly resonated with Gomez as she replied, “I wish I was recording that to send to her.”

In 2022, Gomez said of Swift, “I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor, so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong. I felt the presence of everyone around me living full lives. I had this position, and I was really happy, but… was I? Do these materialistic things make me happy?”

Around the same time, she also noted, “The most influential artist, for me, it is kind of Taylor. Not because she’s my friend, but she has been an artist that can transition into so many different genres and she is able to do it seamlessly and I admire that so much. And that’s so rare. I love her process and I just admire all the work that she’s done. She’s definitely inspired me.”