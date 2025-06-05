Benson Boone was all over The Tonight Show yesterday (June 4). He was there from the very start of the episode: In the cold open sketch, Fallon claims he can do a backflip like Boone, but when he tries, he ends up just crashing into a food-covered table.

During an interview with Fallon, he also discussed the origin of his “moonbeam ice cream” lyric from “Mystical Magical,” explaining:

“I write pretty much everything, me and this guy Jack [LaFrantz]. We are very unserious when we’re together. When we work, even the song I’m singing tonight, ‘Momma Song,’ it’s a very serious song, but that session the day we wrote that song, you would’ve thought we were trying to not write ‘Momma Song.’ We connect so well, and we were just kind of having a day. […] As we get on through the session, we kind of came to what’s called writer’s block, and it’s when you have a melody already, but, you cannot think of a lyric. Jack’s sitting there, and we’re kind of goofing off, and he just goes, ‘You know, what if you just did this?’ And it looked like he was gonna say something really good, and we’ve been sitting there for an hour, I’m like, ‘This is it,’ and he goes, ‘Moonbeam ice cream / Taking off your blue jeans.’ […] It’s a placeholder, at least. […] It was a placeholder for the day, and then we went home and listened to it, and I was like, ‘You know what? Moonbeam ice cream.'”

At the end of the chat, he fulfilled Fallon’s to do a backflip off his desk.

Elsewhere during the show, he performed his touching recent single “Momma Song.”

Check out the clips above.