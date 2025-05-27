Benson Boone’s hit song “Mystical Magical” has become a breakout pop smash for the star singer, so it’s only right that it’s the song he brought to perform for the 2025 American Music Awards. He brought his usual dazzle, decked out in a bedazzled nudie suit and hitting his signature falsetto, delighting the AMAs crowd with another one of his trademark backflips.

“Mystical Magical” is the second single from Boone’s upcoming second album, American Heart, which is due on June 20. He announced the album during his Coachella debut performance, flashing the revealing cover art and release date on the screens behind him. The performance came after he delivered a standout performance at the 2024 Grammys, solidifying his meteoric rise, which has continued right into early this year, with his American Heart Tour selling out in just nine seconds and prompting one heck of a reaction from Benson himself.

Of course, no breakout is complete without inspiring some haters. Even there, Benson Boone is not afraid to wear his heart on his sleeve, making it a point to call out his detractors. He challenged them on TikTok to “at least have a good reason for it,” pointing out how few had actually presented valid criticism he could actually use to improve.

You can check out Benson Boone’s 2025 AMAs performance here, here, or here.