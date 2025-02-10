In the course of the near-60-year history of the Super Bowl, the big game has had some pretty legendary halftime shows, ranging from Michael Jackson’s game-changing 1993 show, which sparked the tradition of celebrity-led mega-performances, to Prince playing “Purple Rain” IN the rain, with everyone from Beyoncé to Lady Gaga to Dr. Dre sprinkled in between.

But if you were to ask actor Ben Stiller, there’s only one correct answer for “which one was the best?” and that’s Sunday’s Super Bowl LIX, starring Kendrick Lamar. “Best halftime show ever,” he wrote on Twitter (never calling it X).

Of course, he might be biased because of Kendrick’s guest star, SZA. Stiller and the TDE singer have exchanged artistic admiration a few times over the past year, culminating in the Severence creator’s starring in SZA’s music video for the Lana cut, “Drive.”

Before recruiting him to ghostride the whip, SZA urged the Hollywood veteran to increase his output regarding the hit Apple TV show. As she wrote on Twitter, “Was tryna be polite but I really need a new season of ‘Severance’ right the f*ck now.”

After sheepishly replying, “Ok ok, got it,” Stiller helped SZA announce the release date for the long-awaited Lana, a deluxe edition of her fan-favorite album SOS.

Speaking of deluxe editions, SZA tacked four new songs onto Lana during the performance. You can check them out here.