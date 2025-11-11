Last week, the nominations for the 2026 Grammy Awards were announced. (The ceremony is set to take place on February 1, 2026, live at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, broadcast via CBS and Paramount Plus.) At the 2025 Grammys, Benson Boone was nominated for Best New Artist (Chappell Roan won), but for the 2026 show, he didn’t get any nominations.

Boone is taking the lack of recognition in stride, though: On an Instagram Story post shared yesterday (November 11), he poked fun at his “Mystical Magical” lyrics, writing, “Can’t believe moonbeam ice cream didn’t get a Grammy nom it’s literally pure lyrical genius.”

Boone has frequently shown that he’s capable of knocking himself down a peg. At Governors Ball earlier this year, he said in response to a fan, “Did you just say, ‘Do a flip?’ What show do you think this is? It’s all I do!”

Weeks later, he shared a video for “Mr Electric Blue,” which is full of self-digs. In the opening shot, he wears a shirt that says “one-hit wonder.” Later, his fictional manager suggests that instead of backflips and “moonbeam ice cream,” Benson try “good songwriting,” to which Boone protests, “You know I can’t do that.” The visual ends with the agent saying he sold Boone’s musical catalog to “retail chains, fast food chains, and movie theaters” so he’ll be “the most over-played artist in the world.” Boone exclaims in response, “That’s all I’ve ever wanted. Yes!”