Benson Boone loves his mother, which he makes abundantly clear on the new single “Momma Song” and its accompanying video.
On the chorus, Boone sings, “Take me down your old street / Tell me your memories of when you were young and when you fell in love / Drive me through the country / Tell me your story and you can play all of your favorite songs / ‘Cause I’m gonna need this / When I’m holding pictures of you and that’s all that I’ve got left / All that I’ve got left / All that I’ve got left.”
The video goes back and forth between Boone performing the song and vintage home video footage, making for a visual that surely brought a tear to Mrs. Boone’s eye.
Watch the “Momma Song” video above and find Boone’s upcoming tour dates below.
Benson Boone’s 2025 Tour Dates: American Heart Tour
05/24 — Napa, CA @ BottleRock Music Festival
06/05 — Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC
06/06 — New York, NY @ The Governors Ball Music Festival
07/03 — Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
07/05 — Québec City, Canada @ FEQ Festival
07/10 — Algés, Portugal @ Nos Alive Festival
07/11 — Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival
07/13 — Berlin, Germany @ Lollapalooza Berlin
07/15 — Montreux, Switzerland @ Montreux Jazz Festival
07/16 — Monaco, France @ Monte-Carlo Summer Festival
07/18 — Paris, France @ Lollapalooza Paris
08/22 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
08/23 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
08/25 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
08/26 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena
08/27 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
08/29 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
08/30 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
09/02 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/03 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/05 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/06 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
09/07 — Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center
09/09 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
09/10 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
09/11 — Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Music Festival
09/13 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
09/14 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
09/16 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
09/18 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/19 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
09/20 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
09/22 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
09/24 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
09/26 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
09/27 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
09/30 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
10/03 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
10/04 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
10/05 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
10/08 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
12/04 — Abu Dhabi, UAE @ Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
American Heart is out 6/20 via Night Street Records/Warner Records. Find more information here.