Benson Boone loves his mother, which he makes abundantly clear on the new single “Momma Song” and its accompanying video.

On the chorus, Boone sings, “Take me down your old street / Tell me your memories of when you were young and when you fell in love / Drive me through the country / Tell me your story and you can play all of your favorite songs / ‘Cause I’m gonna need this / When I’m holding pictures of you and that’s all that I’ve got left / All that I’ve got left / All that I’ve got left.”

The video goes back and forth between Boone performing the song and vintage home video footage, making for a visual that surely brought a tear to Mrs. Boone’s eye.

Watch the “Momma Song” video above and find Boone’s upcoming tour dates below.