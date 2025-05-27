Here Are The Best Red Carpet Looks From The 2025 American Music Awards

Today (May 26), musicians from across genres descended onto Fontainebleau Las Vegas for the 2025 American Music Awards. The night is dedicated to crowning the year’s most impactful recording artists.
With Kendrick Lamar leading the pack with 10 nominations, Post Malone following with eight nods, and Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, as well as Shaboozey with 7 nods, the nominations are stacked. But the other most competitive title of the ceremony is best dressed.
Continue below to view some of our favorite red carpet looks from the 2025 American Music Awards. View the full nomination list here.
Benson Boone
Benson Boone’s onstage fashionable inspiration draws from the late rock legends Little Richard and Queen frontman Freddie Mercury. In short, most of the “Mystical Magical” singer’s looks are dripped in stones and are skin tight. However, Boone saved the theatrics for his performance. On the red carpet, Boone sported a simple yet sophisticated emerald green suit and cloud white blouse designed by David Yurman with matching jewelry from Yurman.
Ciara
The AMAs’ dress code is up for interpretation. With the ceremony being held in Las Vegas, Ciara was the ultimate showgirl. Dripped in jewels, Ciara pulled a crystal-embellished strapless top and fringe skirt from Bronx and Banco’s Fall 2023 “La Bohème” collection, paired with Dolce & Gabbana metallic sandals.
Lainey Wilson
Lainey Wilson is one of the biggest country music stars. So, the American Music Awards are a place to show off Americana fashion. Tonight that was a beautifully embroidered suit from Rahul Mishra.
Machine Gun Kelly
If only for one night, Machine Gun Kelly decided to ditch his signature street wear uniform for a shirt and tie. While his past studded look was a topic of viral discussion, tonight MGK’s brought up another conversation–how well he can clean up.
Rebecca Black
No, Rebecca Black isn’t lost at sea. Nor is she a runaway Navy bride. But given that the 2025 AMAs took place on Memorial Day, the singer’s stylist Dot found a way to pay homage to the armed forces, designed by Erik Charlotte.