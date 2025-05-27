Here Are The Best Red Carpet Looks From The 2025 American Music Awards

Today (May 26), musicians from across genres descended onto Fontainebleau Las Vegas for the 2025 American Music Awards. The night is dedicated to crowning the year’s most impactful recording artists.

With Kendrick Lamar leading the pack with 10 nominations, Post Malone following with eight nods, and Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, as well as Shaboozey with 7 nods, the nominations are stacked. But the other most competitive title of the ceremony is best dressed.

Continue below to view some of our favorite red carpet looks from the 2025 American Music Awards. View the full nomination list here.