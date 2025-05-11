Even the world’s biggest celebrities experience nervous tics. For most, it manifests as a fluttering feeling in their abdomen (butteries in the stomach) or a metaphoric frog in throat. However, Benson Boone is not like most.

Yesterday (May 10), the “Mystical Magical” singer revealed even his bodily responses aren’t normal in a celebratory Instagram post (viewable here). After learning that his upcoming American Heart Tour sold in record time, Boone confessed that he had a rather gnarly response to the news.

“SOLD OUT. IN 9 SECONDS,” he proclaimed. “Bruh. (Pees himself) THANK YOU THANK YOU❤️💙.”

While Boone’s announcement of urinating on himself appears to be hyperbolic, his followers are here and in support of the spontaneous whiz.

“The caption though 😭,” wrote one user referring to the potential pant tinkling.

“Peeing myself that we’re going,” chimed another.

Whether or not Boone messed himself, concertgoers have been given a proper warning about his seemingly weak bladder and have ample time to prepare a water resistance outfit for the show.

Benson Boone’s American Heart Tour will kick off on August 22 in St. Paul, Minnesota. View the full schedule of Benson Boone’s American Heart Tour here.

American Heart is out 6/20 via Night Street Records/Warner Records. Find more information here.