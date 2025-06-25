Per the website for the TMZ Celebrity Tour bus, passengers will be able to “spot celebs as you travel through Hollywood, Beverly Hills, and the Sunset Strip!” For at least one recent ride, they weren’t kidding about seeing famous people, as Benson Boone gave one bus-full of customers an experience they aren’t likely to forget.

In a video shared by TMZ (here’s another clip), Boone was in a limo when he spotted the tour bus. He opened the window, said hi to everybody, and gave a box of his new “Moonbeam Ice Cream” Crumbl cookie, which per Crumbl is a “chilled chocolate cookie packed with cookies & cream pieces, crowned with vibrant moonbeam ice cream-inspired lemon, berry, and marshmallow toppings, and finished with a sweet white drizzle and a final sprinkle of cookies & cream.”

Boone then got out of the limo, hopped on the bus, and started shaking hands and saying hi to people. He also talked a bit about his new album and how grateful he is for his success. Then, after finding out a kid on the bus was celebrating their birthday, Boone led everybody in a rendition of “Happy Birthday.”

It was a great moment, so check out the videos here and here.