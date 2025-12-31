Elliott Wilson’s Best Of Hip-Hop 2025

It was the best of hip-hop times. It was the worst of hip-hop times. Ha! 2025 was a rollercoaster of rap music’s highs and lows. The duality was so real. I can’t recall a year with such a wide array of formidable full-length albums. But like I cried the blues on The Bigger Picture about more than a few times — there was a shortage of slaps. Has the hip-hop industry forgotten how to make hit songs? I know most dismissed the reports about hip-hop’s lack of presence on the charts, but that’s exactly the kind of thing that ruffles the feathers of a curmudgeonly OG vet hip-hop journalist. Scanning the rankings over the holiday season nearly made me sick to my stomach. Salute to Bing Crosby — but where are the MCs? Alright, I’ll cheer up, buttercup. My playlists were still packed with captivating content, enough to block out the noise. And now it’s time for the former Music Editor of The Source — the infamous 5-mic giver — to give up the goods and let you know who really deserves a listen and respect for their impact. My picks don’t just reflect my personal taste — they also reflect a non-emotional view of whose art truly shaped hip-hop culture over the past 365 days. So in closing: I’m sorry I’m not sorry. If you didn’t make the cut, that sucks — but you’ll survive. Hip-hop — and the world — ain’t perfect, but it’s far more good than we give it credit for. Cheers to the ‘26 — go make some hits! Sidebar: That new Doechii with SZA single is pretty good! Best Hip-Hop Instrumentals

10. Culture Jam feat. Wale & Pusha T — “Damage Control” (Prod. Don Cannon & Sean Momberger) Folarin and King Push unleash pure bravado all over this triumphant, chest thumping beat. 9. Boldy James & Real Bad Man feat. El-P — “It Factor” (Prod. Real Bad Man) Gotta thank Adam Weissman for supplying this woozy, psychedelic shuffle.

8. Hit-Boy & The Alchemist — “Ricky” (Prod. Hit-Boy) Chauncey delivers jazzy funk that feels even more cinematic than the song’s lyrical content. 7. Mobb Deep — “Against The World” (Prod. Havoc) Blues-soaked boom bap from a Queensbridge legend, cheffed up with reverence for his fallen partner, Prodigy.

6. Metro Boomin feat. Travis Porter, Young Dro, Gucci Mane & DJ Spinz — “They Wanna Have Fun” (Prod. Metro Boomin) A soothing standout that doubles as a love letter to Atlanta’s 2010s trap sound—Young Metro in his reflective bag. 5. Tyler, The Creator — “Sucka Free” (Prod. Tyler, The Creator) T proves he’s the guy to provide some perfectly-crafted California cruising music.

4. Drake — “Nokia” (Prod. Elkan) Aubrey owes this Sierra Leonean producer thanks for his finest post-battle moment. 3. Larry June, 2 Chainz & The Alchemist — “Bad Choices” (Prod. The Alchemist) Those soulful stabs say it all—Good job ALC.

2. Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist — “1995” (Prod. The Alchemist) Alan supplies more flames for Freddie Kane to reign. 1. Clipse — “So Be It” (Prod. Pharrell Williams) Sample clearance drama be damned—Skateboard P’s vision was undeniable. Best Hip-Hop Guest Features

10. Clipse feat. Stove God Cooks — “F.I.C.O.” Cooks took center stage with a chorus that hits harder than Joe Frazier’s left hand. 9. Benny The Butcher feat. Westside Gunn & Daringer — “Jasmine’s” The Fly God sprinkles some Griselda greatness on his cousin Butch’s supreme presentation.

8. Westside Gunn feat. Doechii — “Egypt (Remix)” All praises due to the Swamp Princess for her fiery flow. 7. Ovrkast. feat. Samara Cyn — “Small Talk” Cyn deserves top billing—her striking performance reshapes the song.

6. OMB Peezy feat. Glorilla — “Lay Down (Remix)” Short but deadly, Glo’s verse is all presence and pressure, reminding everyone she’s not the one to play with. 5. Central Cee feat. Dave — “CRG” For his fellow UK star, Santan Dave reflects on his rags-to-riches rise in the rap game.

4. JID feat. Vince Staples — “VCRs” Vince also gets his reminisce on, closing his verse with a clever numbers scheme that lingers long after the beat fades. 3. Clipse feat. Tyler, The Creator — “P.O.V.” The student makes his teachers proud—Tyler steps into their world confidently, even sneaking in a jab at a shared adversary. 2. Big L feat. Nas — “U Ain’t Gotta Chance” Nasir blessed plenty of his peers in 2025, but this verse stands tallest—effortless dominance from Mr. Mass Appeal.

1 Clipse feat. Kendrick Lamar — “Chains & Whips” The Thornton brothers left Def Jam to preserve this moment, keeping Kendrick on a masterwork that justified every risk. Best Underrated Hip-Hop Albums 10. Babyface Ray — Codeine Cowboy Detroit cool at its most consistent, proving subtle street rap still hits hardest.

9. Anycia — Grady Baby Nene makes history and noise as the first ATL lady to land a DJ Drama-hosted Gangsta Grillz. 8. Hit-Boy & The Alchemist — Goldfish Two elite producers step to the mic and put belts to ass on you average rappers.

7. Ray Vaughn — The God The Bad The Dollar Menu Don’t let the dust-up with Joey Badass overshadow Ray’s enriching origin story. 6. Saba & No I.D. — From The Private Collection Of Saba and No I.D. This Chicago connection should be more highly respected.

5. Lil Baby — Wham Rumors of Dominique’s career demise will never materialize. 4. 21 Savage — What Happened To The Streets? Interview clips and twitter antics aside, Savage’s new music matters.

3. Mobb Deep — Infinite This project is so thorough that at times you’ll feel like Prodigy is still here. 2. Key Glock — Glockaveli Dolph’s cousin got Memphis rap in a headlock and he ain’t letting go.

1 YFN Lucci — Already Legend. Against all odds and rivals, Lucci proves the streets never forgot him. Best Hip-Hop Songs 10. Pooh Shiesty — “FDO” Shiesty stole Christmas with a ferocious first-day-out statement.

9. Jim Legxacy — “Father” A breakthrough year for UK rap was anchored by this sing-song reflection on perseverance, pain, and personal growth. 8. Rob49 — “WTHelly” A catchphrase turned cultural moment—simple, infectious, and still surprising every time it hits.

7. Lil Tecca — “Dark Thoughts” The native New Yorker pours his heart out over a Neptunes-esque bounce, balancing vulnerability with pop precision. 6. Key Glock — “She Ready” Flipping a Barbara Mason classic into a modern street anthem, Glizock is out here breaking hearts.

5. Metro Boomin feat. Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece & DJ Spinz — “Take Me Thru Dere” Nuff respect to the long-standing Migo, but it’s the women who take over Metro’s dynamic posse cut. 4. Pluto feat. YK Niece — “Whim Whamiee” We can forever appreciate a summer rap anthem and thanks to these two young ladies this was the one.

3. Offset feat. JID — “Bodies” Two ATLiens link up to flex lyrical muscle and drop the competition down to the ground. 2. Doechii — “Anxiety” Doe revisited her 2019 creation and transformed it into something timeless.

1 G Herbo — “Went Legit” Salute Lil Herb—this career-spanning manifesto reframed his journey and placed him back at the center of hip-hop culture. Best Hip-Hop Albums 10. Central Cee — Can’t Rush Greatness This British rapper kicked in the door for UK Rap’s most celebrated year yet, turning crossover ambition into global momentum.

9. De La Soul — Cabin In The Sky A loving tribute to Trugoy that balances grief with joy—proof that De La Soul’s spirit still

feels resilient. 8. Larry June, 2 Chainz & The Alchemist — Life Is Beautiful With beats and bars this smooth, who has time to cry the blues?

7. Chance The Rapper — Star Line Don’t call it a comeback—just give Chancelor Bennett his props for the growth, clarity and conviction. 6. Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist — Alfredo 2 A strong sequel that expands the duo’s world with sharper focus and richer texture.

5. JID — God Does Like Ugly The Dreamville standout delivers his strongest, most complete body of work to date. 4. Wale — Everything Is A Lot. Folarin flourishes on his career-defining magnum opus that finally gives his pen the spotlight it deserves.