Elliott Wilson Picks The 20 Best Female Rappers Right Now

With all due respect, the past is the past. I love Roxanne Shante, Salt N’ Pepa, MC Lyte, Queen Latifah, Lil Kim, Foxy Brown, Da Brat, Eve, Lauryn Hill, and Missy Elliott. But the following list is focused on what’s going’ on today. Hip-hop’s heartbeat in 2025 belongs to the ladies. The male-dominated rap scene is no more as these fearless female voices rap, sing, and style their way to the forefront of the culture. So with the state of the culture as competitive as it’s ever been, it’s time to crown the 20 best female rappers right now. That’s right: It’s one life, one love, so there can only be one Queen. It’s time to put things all in perspective. Let their fierce fan bases be damned. Who’s the best MC: Nicki, Cardi, or Glo?

20. Che Noir When you think of Buffalo, New York hip-hop, it’s Westside Gunn and his Griselda crew that quickly come to mind. But there’s a female MC/producer who’s become a movement by herself. After connecting with and drawing inspiration from fellow underground MC 38 Spesh in 2019, Che has built a mighty independent catalog which includes the release of three albums (Seeds In Babylon, The Color Chocolate 2, and No Validation) this year alone. 19. Tierra Whack Don’t let the new wave of female MCs cloud your vision: This Philadelphia spitter remains a force with her unconventional approach to making music. Whack’s 2018 debut mixtape Whack World contained 15 one-minute songs with an accompanying video for each. Her 2024 debut album World Wide Whack was criminally slept-on and it still feels like this versatile vocalist still hasn’t reached her full potential.

18. Samara Cyn Although she’s been hampered by comparisons to Doja Cat for their similar vocal tones, Samara has broken through this year with soulful singles like “Bad Brain” and a triumvirate of major co-signs. Cyn is the lone female of this year’s XXL Freshman class. Lauryn Hill brought her out as a guest at her Jazz Fest concert in Miami. Denzel Washington told Good Morning America he’s up on that Smino and Samara Cyn collab “Brand New Teeth.” You should be, too. 17. Anycia Don’t let her laid-back flow fool you: Anycia is passionate about her music and her Atlanta roots. Her breakthrough came courtesy of her 2024 Latto-featuring hit “Back Outside,” and this past summer, Nene continued to pay homage to her hometown with her DJ Drama-hosted Grady Baby. The project’s stand-out track, “Put Up,” features playful back-and-forths with Quavo. Yup, that’s more Georgia greatness.

16. Little Simz London’s finest female MC has been rappin’ since the 2010s and her notoriety continues to rise. Simz’s latest critically acclaimed album, Lotus, is deeply personal, as evidenced by the opening track, “Thief,” a clap back at former producer Info. Her second single, “Free,” is my favorite here and I would love to see her work garner more American consumption. 15. Ice Spice “They say they wanted a bop. I was just poppin’ my sh*t, I didn’t really mean to go pop,” Ice Spice boasts on her new single, “Baddie Baddie.” Undoubtedly, the Bronx Bomber has conquered the charts with hits like “Munch (Feelin’ U),” “In Ha Mood,” and “Deli,” so despite her recent visit to Paris Fashion Week, The Princess of the X remains focused on the music.

14. Pluto While the consensus is that we didn’t have a clear hip-hop anthem this past summer, no one can deny that this Atlanta newcomer shook things up with her whimsical, YKNiece-featuring “Whim Whammie.” Pluto is the leader of a new wave of ATL female MCs, which includes BunnaB and Bankroll Ni, and her bold style is evident on “2 Crash Outs,” her captivating collaboration with man of the hour YoungBoy Never Broke Again. 13. JT Leaving a successful group like City Girls and going solo is no easy task, but JT seems to have the confidence, skill, and swagger to pull it off. Her 2024 solo debut mixtape City Cinderella showcased her promise and her triumphant trap anthem. “Okay” went gold and caught the attention of Jeezy, who hopped on the remix. Time will tell if JT will officially respond to rival Cardi B, but for certain, she’ll stay in today’s conversation.

12. Flo Milli After conquering TikTok in 2019 with her two catchy clever tunes — the Ethereal and Playboi Carti flip “Beef FloMix” and the playful “In The Party” — Flo ascended in 2024 with her album Fine Ho, Stay, which was anchored by the platinum smash “Never Lose Me.” This year, the new mother just released the potent “Perfect Person” and preps for the future. 11. Coi Leray The daughter of Benzino, Coi is already hip-hop’s most successful second-generation artist. Her two big platinum hits have solidified that: 2021’s nifty “No More Parties,” which knocks with or without Lil Durk, and “Players,” a female-empowerment bop that samples Grandmaster Flash’s “The Message.” Fresh off the birth of her first child, Coi is currently back with a West Coast slap, “Act Like You Know” featuring Shoreline Mafia.

10. Sexyy Red Yeah, Sexyy’s been in a bit of a slump lately. “Fat Juicy & Wet” with Bruno Mars lacked magic and “Hoochie Coochie” was horrendous, but I’m confident the St. Louis rapper will get her swagger back. Until then, we’re still turning up to “Get It Sexyy,” “SkeeYee,” and “Pound Town. Don’t count Janae Wherry out. 9. Lizzo Although she has a cannon of massive hits like “Truth Hurts” and “Good As Hell,” Lizzo showcases her love for hip-hop culture with her latest project, My Face Hurts From Smiling. On this “mixtape,” she flaunts and flows all over “Whim Whamiee” (via “Yitty On Tittys (Freestyle)”), rejects the fellas with Doja (“Still Can’t Fuh”), and goes toe-to-toe with Tierra Whack (“Internet”). Dig the new direction.

8. Rapsody “Under-appreciated, but I’m still the most respected,” Rapsody observed on her amazing, Hit-Boy produced “Asteroids.” Truer words have never been spoken. Although Rap might not have the certifications or plaques of some of her female peers, she remains a formidable vocal force that no one wants to disrespect or dare battle. Go polish her Grammy. 7. Doja Cat A self-proclaimed “rapper that makes pop music,” Doja continues to carve her own lane in the rap game with her recent fifth album, Vie, anchored by the outstanding single “Gorgeous.” The demand for Doja is so high she’s set to embark on a massive world tour that begins November 18, 2025 in Auckland, New Zealand and concludes December 1, 2026 at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Enjoy the show.

6. Doechii The Swamp Princess dropped her second “mixtape,” Alligator Bites Never Heal, on August 30, 2024, the final date of eligibility for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards. Six months later, Jaylah graced the stage and collected her award for Best Rap Album. Doe is closing out 2025 strong with a 16-city tour as we impatiently wait for her next full project. 5. Megan Thee Stallion The salacious headlines about her personal life can’t disguise the fact that Meg has become one of the most successful hip-hop artists of the 2020s. The H-Town hottie has been turning heads and ripping mics since “Big Ole Freak,” and she’s most recently been teasing a new snippet that samples Total’s “Kissin’ You,” which sounds like another potential hit to me.

4. Latto Atlanta’s current queen of rap has delivered three straight gold albums: Queen Of Da Souf (2020), 777 (2022), and Sugar Honey Iced Tea (2024). Although she loves to showcase her sexy style, Big Mama has shown with battle-ready songs like “Sunday Service” that she takes her craft seriously and is not the MC to play with. 3. GloRilla When you think motion, you think of Glo. This lady from Memphis who has crafted a gang of platinum anthems like “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” “Tomorrow,” “Yeah Glo!,” and “Wanna Be.” Glo’s charismatic wit shined even brighter on her 2024 studio debut album Glorious, which featured more musical triumphs, like the irresistible “T.G.I.F.” We eagerly await Ms. Woods’ next moves.