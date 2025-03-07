On a weekly basis, the Emmy Award-winning series Abbott Elementary grants us a comedic view at the life of education professionals. However, every so often, the audience becomes the butt of a well-placed joke. During a recent episode, it happened yet again.

While Mr. Eddie (Tyler James Williams) stepped in for the absent music teacher, the students quickly made him grow to regret his kindness. In the scene (viewable here), Williams led the conversation about their favorite throwback music, which quickly turned into an unexpected roast session.

According to the children of Abbott Elementary, songs from recording artists like 50 Cent, Lil Wayne, and Rihanna are officially oldies. Yes, you read that right. If the resurgence of Y2K fashion trends made you feel decrepit, then their music appreciation playlist will have you searching for the fountain of youth.

As the adorable kids rattled off their top throwback tunes, Williams and viewers at home couldn’t help but feel attacked. Songs that were quickly suggested included 50 Cent’s “In Da Club,” Rihanna’s “Umbrella,” Lil Wayne’s “A Milli.”

Williams tried to reel the class in saying, “Oldies are songs from another era.” But, when you’re chatting with kids born after the rise of 5G, they are technically right. But boy does it hurt.

You can catch all episode of Abbott Elementary Wednesdays on ABC or next day on Hulu.