The WNBA has been doing about as well as it ever has right now, thanks in part to a new wave of stars that includes Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and Cameron Brink. In fact, the league is growing: Three expansions teams are confirmed to be added in the near future, and more may be on the way.

Some folks are trying to get a WNBA team in Detroit, and now one of the city’s most beloved musical exports, Eminem, is reportedly part of the effort. Per Sportico, Em has joined a bid group that includes owners of Detroit sports teams the Pistons, Red Wings, Tigers, and Lions. The publication notes expansion talks are currently focused on bringing one new team to the league (on top of the aforementioned, already-confirmed three), but there’s some belief that instead of one, an additional three could be added.

This wouldn’t be Detroit’s first time with a WNBA team: The Detroit Shock debuted in 1998 as one of the league’s first expansion franchises, and after a move to Tulsa in 2010, the franchise moved to Dallas and become known as the Dallas Wings, its current team name.

The effort certainly has the support of NBA commissioner Adam Silver, who recently said, “I was here for all three Shock championships [in Detroit]. I’m sorry that the Shock ever left, and it’s great that Tom [Gores, Pistons owner] and this group want to bring this back. I know several people that are part of that group. […] That’s a first-class group led by Tom, and Detroit needs to get a WNBA team again.”