The Best New Hip-Hop This Week

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes 2 Chainz — Dope Don’t Sell Itself If 2 Chainz’s latest is his trap rap swan song as promised, he’s going out on a high note with this 14-track masterpiece. He certainly seems dead set on passing the torch, bringing along neophytes like Lil Baby and Roddy Ricch for the ride. There are also nods to the past, such as on the “Laffy Taffy”-sampling “Neighbors Know My Name,” bringing everything full circle.

Baby Money — Easy Money Quality Control’s newest signee hails from Detroit and his first project bears all the hallmarks of his hometown’s swinging sound, with a fine layer of that glossy QC polish. By now, it should be no surprise that the Atlanta label is so gifted at unearthing diamonds in the dirt, as demonstrated by prior finds like City Girls, Lakeyah, and Lil Baby. Saba — Few Good Things Four years ago, Saba released the critically hailed Care For Me, earning the respect and adoration of thousands of rap fans who found their dreams and fears reflected in his poetic storytelling. With his long-awaited follow-up, he set out to create the anti-Care For Me, dwelling on more earthly affairs and an optimistic outlook, but it’s every bit as worth listeners’ time.

Yo Gotti — CM10 After months of delays, the Memphis rap kingpin finally put out his double-disc effort this week. Intriguingly, it only bears 22 tracks — which has become more or less standard in the streaming era — and only offers a handful of features from CMG recruits 42 Dugg, Blac Youngsta, EST Gee, and Moneybagg Yo. Singles/Videos

03 Greedo — “Pourin” feat. BlueBucksClan Greedo’s been locked up for three years and somehow still finds a way to collaborate with one of LA’s hottest up-and-coming groups. Repurposing 2005 Texas classic, “Flossin” by Mike Jones, Greedo’s old material still sounds fresh alongside BlueBucks’ casual punchlines. 22Gz — “Said It’s Lit” The New York drill movement never really took off the way it seemed like it would, but rather than stalling out, it’s settling into a regional groove wherein artists like 22Gz can really thrive without the pressure of living up to the colossal peaks reached by the late Pop Smoke.

Big30 — “Protest” Somewhere in the course of the last two years, Memphis seemingly shifted the center of trap rap’s gravity from Atlanta to itself, thanks to the efforts of burgeoning stars like Big30, Key Glock, Moneybagg Yo, and Pooh Shiesty. “Protest” offers a pretty great example of why. BEAM — “Planet BEAM” Admittedly, this cat hasn’t really been on my radar aside from some offhand references and guest appearances, but his new album is out today, and he’s got a rather captivating flow on his breakout single, switching from crackling rap to the rude boy flair of Jamaican patois.

Cousin Stizz — “LBS” Stizz has been so consistent over the past several weeks building up to the release of his next album, Just For You, due next week. “LBS” keeps the vibe going. Doe Boy — “I A Do It” Doe Boy takes a victory lap after releasing his new album Oh Really? last week, sharing this mildly comedic video for one of the album’s standout tracks.