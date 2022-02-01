NLE Choppa Cosplays As Batman In The Stark ‘Stompin’ Video

19-year-old Memphis rapper NLE Choppa (born Bryson Lashun Potts) has come a long way in two years. After breaking out in a big way back in early 2019, then just 17, Choppa slowly but surely began to build out his discography beyond his viral hit “Shotta Flow.” Signing a deal with Warner Records, the teenage rapper released his Cottonwood EP in early 2020, along with his debut album, Top Shotta, and a mixtape shortly after called From Dark To Light. Given his output during that short one year span, it makes sense that Choppa held off on full-length releases last year, but came back in strong at the top of 2022 with his second album, Me Vs. Me just last Friday.

Now, he’s following up the album’s release with a new video for “Stompin,” in which he plays a whole host of characters, including none other than The Dark Knight himself. Switching gears for other visceral roles like a butcher tenderizing meat (with lots of blood splatter), and even finds himself in a similar situation to the lethal hypnotism that trapped Daniel Kaluuya’s character in Get Out. Check out the new video for “Stompin” above and stream the Me Vs. Me mixtape, which includes features from Young Thug, Polo G and G. Herbo, right here.