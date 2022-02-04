Next week, rowdy punk rapper Snot will release his second album, Ethereal, via 300 Entertainment, following up his attention-grabbing 2020 debut, Beautiful Havoc. After building his buzz with splashy collaboration with Denzel Curry (“Sangria“), Iann Dior (“Like Me“), and Kevin Abstract (“Slugger,” also featuring Slowthai), Snot levels up on his new album, which features guest appearances from Joey Badass, Juicy J, Trippie Redd, and ASAP Rocky.

The latter appears on a rebellious party song called “Doja,” named for exactly who it sounds like it is. Today, a week before the album’s official release, Snot dropped the video for the song, which features some surreal imagery like bodies falling upward outside a project building in New York (which features a mural of Virgil Abloh with ASAP Yams’ recognizable birthmark) and Snot getting the word “Doja” tattooed on his arm as the two rappers’ crew stampedes their way through a subway station.

The song and the video are exactly what we’ve come to expect from these two, fusing the rampaging energy of punk rock show with braggadocious rap lyrics. However, one of those lyrics actually got the attention of Doja Cat herself on Twitter (which might have been the point all along), who seemed to take issue with Snot’s assertion that he “f*cked that bitch named Doja Cat.” She tweeted and deleted a reply to his tweet sharing the track, writing, “You f*cked who?”

.@DojaCat reacts to being name-dropped on $NOT’s new song, "Doja" featuring A$AP Rocky: “you f*cked who?” pic.twitter.com/fhx6mQSvu9 — Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) February 4, 2022

We’re long past the era of expecting rappers to “keep it real” in their songs, so it’s likely Snot was just doing some youthful boasting but maybe next time, he should clear the reference with its subject before just throwing it out there.

Watch the “Doja” video above. Ethereal is due 2/11 via 300 Entertainment.