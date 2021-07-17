2 Chainz is undoubtedly one of the most talented and popular artists on today’s hip-hop scene. His time as a musician dates back to the late 90s when we went by T*ty Boi, but he truly found success back in 2011 when he changed his name to 2 Chainz and released his official solo debut album, Based On A T.R.U. Story.

Since then, the rapper has continuously shared strong releases that were centered in the trap genre, dropping at least one project every year for fans since 2011. Now, after a decade’s worth of music as a solo act, it appears that the rapper wants to change things up.

In a tweet he shared with fans on Saturday, 2 Chainz said, “This [gon’] be my last trap album, enjoy.” The rapper will most likely continue to make music after the upcoming album, but listeners will probably see a change of direction sonically.

2 Chainz last released an album at end of 2020 with So Help Me God. The fifteen-track project sports guest appearance from Ty Dolla Sign, Kanye West, Brent Faiyaz, Latto, Lil Uzi Vert, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, and more. Last year, the rapper also teased the release of Collegrove 2 with Lil Wayne, the sequel to their 2016 project. It’s unknown if this will be 2 Chainz’s final trap album or if it’s still a project slated for a future release.

You can check out 2 Chainz’s tweet above.

