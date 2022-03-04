The best new hip-hop this week includes albums, videos, and songs from Cordae, Latto, Pusha T, and more.
This impressive week saw the releases of Joey Badass’ “Head High,” Dave’s “Starlight,” Morray’s “Still Here” featuring Cordae, Nigo’s “Hear Me Clearly” with Pusha T, Blxst’s “Sometimes” featuring Zacari, and Latto’s remix of Omeretta The Great’s controversial “Sorry Not Sorry,” along with the releases listed below.
Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending March 4, 2021.
Albums/EPs/Mixtapes
Babytron — Megatron
The rising Detroit rapper is a little risque, but utilizes his off-kilter flow to deliver some truly gut-busting, borderline unhinged punchlines. He’s been gaining a faithful following on social media; now is the best chance to jump aboard the bandwagon.
BlueBucksClan — See The Difference
Speaking of swinging flows and head-turning punchlines, the LA rap duo has had that style on lock through the release of a string of mixtapes that have made them a fan favorite on the West Coast. Although this EP only contains four tracks, those tracks have plenty of replay value for fans awaiting BBC’s official debut.
Cool Kids — Before Sh*t Got Weird
You simply cannot discuss the blog rap canon without taking on the outsized legacy of this Midwestern duo. The impact they had on the landscape — even without experiencing the commercial heights of cohort peers like Kid Cudi and Wale — couldn’t be overstated if you tried. And now they’re back, supported by a who’s-who of the artists they’ve influenced over the years including Chance The Rapper, Guapdad 4000, JID, and Larry June.
King Von — What It Means To Be King
Von was just getting started when he was gunned down in Atlanta two years ago. More’s the shame, because he was so prolific that we’ve received two full-length bodies of work from the late Chicagoan — which is made all the more impressive by the relatively few guest verses that needed to be tacked on to complete this one (even if the songs themselves are pretty short).
RZA & DJ Scratch — Saturday Afternoon Kung-Fu Theater
Anyone who knows the origins of the Wu-Tang Clan is unsurprised by the title and theme of RZA’s first solo project since 2008’s Digi Snacks. While DJ Scratch holds down the production end, the rhymes are all Bobby Diggs, as he details the philosophy born of his fascination with martial arts matinees.
Singles/Videos
Duckwrth — “Power Power”
After his triumphant return in 2020 with SuperGood, Duckwrth teased his forthcoming album with the SG8* EP last year before dropping “Power Power,” his first single of 2022. He continues to illustrate the same genre-agnostic sensibilities of his last album, combining house and hip-hop into an irresistible, toe-tapping party anthem.
G Perico — “Switch”
Appearing on his 8-song album Tango, which was released last month, “Switches” sees the South LA native sticking steadfastly to his street-certified script, lauding his block bonafides over a post-G-funk beat made for the trunk.
Joey Fatts — “Bright Lights” Feat. Allyn
Long Beach rapper Joey Fatts admonishes listeners to stay ten toes down on this inspirational selection from his upcoming mixtape, Quicksand.
Price — “Without You” Feat. Elhae
In addition to constituting one-half of Audio Push, the IE native has been spreading his wings as a solo artist in the past two years and drops off this upbeat, romantic-edged single to kick off the next leg of his solo campaign.
Smoke DZA, Nym Lo, & 183rd — “Trust Issues”
Hailing from the New York trio’s Driplomatic Immunity EP, the two MCs preach prosperity and demand loyalty over a hypnotic beat produced by 183rd.
