The Best New Hip-Hop This Week

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Babytron — Megatron The rising Detroit rapper is a little risque, but utilizes his off-kilter flow to deliver some truly gut-busting, borderline unhinged punchlines. He’s been gaining a faithful following on social media; now is the best chance to jump aboard the bandwagon.

BlueBucksClan — See The Difference Speaking of swinging flows and head-turning punchlines, the LA rap duo has had that style on lock through the release of a string of mixtapes that have made them a fan favorite on the West Coast. Although this EP only contains four tracks, those tracks have plenty of replay value for fans awaiting BBC’s official debut. Cool Kids — Before Sh*t Got Weird You simply cannot discuss the blog rap canon without taking on the outsized legacy of this Midwestern duo. The impact they had on the landscape — even without experiencing the commercial heights of cohort peers like Kid Cudi and Wale — couldn’t be overstated if you tried. And now they’re back, supported by a who’s-who of the artists they’ve influenced over the years including Chance The Rapper, Guapdad 4000, JID, and Larry June.

King Von — What It Means To Be King Von was just getting started when he was gunned down in Atlanta two years ago. More’s the shame, because he was so prolific that we’ve received two full-length bodies of work from the late Chicagoan — which is made all the more impressive by the relatively few guest verses that needed to be tacked on to complete this one (even if the songs themselves are pretty short). RZA & DJ Scratch — Saturday Afternoon Kung-Fu Theater Anyone who knows the origins of the Wu-Tang Clan is unsurprised by the title and theme of RZA’s first solo project since 2008’s Digi Snacks. While DJ Scratch holds down the production end, the rhymes are all Bobby Diggs, as he details the philosophy born of his fascination with martial arts matinees.

Singles/Videos Duckwrth — “Power Power” After his triumphant return in 2020 with SuperGood, Duckwrth teased his forthcoming album with the SG8* EP last year before dropping “Power Power,” his first single of 2022. He continues to illustrate the same genre-agnostic sensibilities of his last album, combining house and hip-hop into an irresistible, toe-tapping party anthem.

G Perico — “Switch” Appearing on his 8-song album Tango, which was released last month, “Switches” sees the South LA native sticking steadfastly to his street-certified script, lauding his block bonafides over a post-G-funk beat made for the trunk. Joey Fatts — “Bright Lights” Feat. Allyn Long Beach rapper Joey Fatts admonishes listeners to stay ten toes down on this inspirational selection from his upcoming mixtape, Quicksand.