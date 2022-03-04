North Carolina rapper Morray released “Quicksand” at the end of 2020 and it ended up being the song that launched him into the national spotlight. Since then, he’s released his debut project Street Sermons, performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, toured with J. Cole and 21 Savage, and earned a spot in the 2021 XXL Freshman Class. It’s all amounted to a successful year for Morray and he seems prepared to start the next chapter of her career. He returns with his first release of 2022 which pairs him with Cordae.

The two rappers bring their talents together for “Still Here,” a track that arrives as a consistent reminder to overcome all the odds in front of them as they’ve been able to do just that in the past. The song is also delivered with a matching video that sees Morray enjoying time with friends when’s unfortunately arrested which leaves him another obstacle to overcome. It’s a strong follow-up to “Never Fail,” which Morray released with Benny The Butcher at the end of last year. Prior to that, he connected with Tyla Yaweh for “Hands Up.”

As for Cordae, he’s fresh off the release of his second album From A Birds Eye View. That project delivered 14 songs and features from Gunna, Lil Wayne, HER, Lil Durk, Freddie Gibbs, Stevie Wonder, Eminem, Roddy Ricch, and Ant Clemons.

You can listen to “Still Here” in the video above.

