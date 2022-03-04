After his excellent 2021 year, Blxst seems set on making sure that his 2022 is just as good, if not better. Last year, the California native enjoyed the success of his late-2020 debut project No Love Lost as it granted him a spot on the 2021 XXL Freshman Class list. He also landed collaborations with Nas, YG, Mozzy, Russ, and more. Elsewhere, he and Bino Rideaux reconnected for their joint project Sixtape 2. However, that’s all in the past now and Blxst is back in action this year with his new song, “Sometimes.” The track is yet another collaboration from him as it finds him paired beside TDE singer Zacari.

Together, Blxst and Zacari describe a relationship that’s proven to be a bit distracting to them. Questions from their lovers and temptations from outside sources make it hard for the singers to stay focused and do what they need to do in their day-to-day lives. Blxst delivers the new song after he teamed up with Buddy for their single, “Wait Too Long.” Prior to that, he went solo and dropped his heartfelt song, “About You,” which was later released with a video that featured Paige Audrey-Marie Hurd from 50 Cent’s Power series.

As for Zacari, he released his Sol EP to conclude 2021 and it delivered four new songs and a lone feature from Justin Nozuka.

You can listen to “Sometimes” in the video above.