The Best New Hip Hop This Week

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes G Perico — 7 Figures Later The South Central mainstay drops 10 new tracks of his signature Los Angeles hood hop. There aren’t too many moving parts here, just funky, stripped-down beats, and Perico’s street-certified rhymes — but that’s what makes this project work. Sometimes, simpler is better, and G Perico knows this better than anyone, getting straight to the point.

Joey Purp — Heavy Heart, Vol. 1 Someday, we’re all going to have to have a talk about how seriously underrated Joey Purp is as a rapper. Perhaps it’s his consistency, which can lend itself to folks taking him for granted, or maybe it’s his staunch independent philosophy, which can sometimes mean he doesn’t get the sort of label resources lesser artists get. Whatever the reason, here’s your chance to stop overlooking one of Chicago’s finest. Noname — Sundial Speaking of Chicago’s finest, here we have one of the most long-awaited projects out of the Windy City since Chance The Rapper’s The Big Day. Fortunately for Noname, though, she remains focused on her comeback album, displayed a matured sound but losing none of the fiery spirit for which she’s become somewhat infamous.

Reason — Porches Controversy leading up to its release aside, I feel pretty comfortable arguing on behalf of Reason’s latest. Yes, I am biased, but that doesn’t mean I’m wrong. While some TDE fans will let their resentment at getting older color their perception of the next generation from the LA label, Porches proves that he’s equal to his predecessors lyrically while having his own point of view. It may not be for everybody but it’s undeniable once you give it a chance. Rucci — Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop! Inglewood hustler Rucci continues to put on for LA’s underground. A fitting counterpart to G Perico’s project this week, Rucci offers the “still-grinding” perspective to Perico’s success story. The rhymes are solid, the beats are diverse, and collaborators like Cypress Moreno and Bankroll Got It pair nicely with Rucci’s unfiltered Westside narratives.

Trippie Redd — A Love Letter To You 5 Coming off the single “Took My Breath Away,” I had the impression that Trippie’s latest addition to his long-running mixtape series might take him in a new direction from his usual angsty crooning. It doesn’t, but I’m not exactly mad about it. If you were already keyed in to the stuff Trip was doing before this, you’ll likely be satisfied too. Singles/Videos

EST Gee — “A Moment With Gotti” Feat. Yo Gotti EST Gee keeps him momentum ahead of the release of his mixtape, El Toro 2, with a collaboration that just makes sense. It’s a more mellow street anthem than perhaps we’re used to from the Louisville rapper but slowing things down allows his storytelling to shine. French Montana — “Good Summer” Borrowing a sample of Wayne Wonder’s “No Letting Go,” the Bronx hero throws his hat into the ring to secure a picnic hit. It’s a worthwhile effort, combining the tender Caribbean R&B leanings of its source material to an uptempo Miami bass beat.