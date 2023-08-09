Back in January, rapper Lil Yachty released his album Let’s Start Here. Let’s Start Here marked a shift in artistic direction for Yachty, as he tapped into more rock-and-psychedelic-influenced sounds. But today (August 9), Yachty has shared a new single, “Solo Steppin Crete Boy,” which seems to mark a return to his melodic rap sounds.

On “Solo Steppin Crete Boy,” Yachty delivers rapid-fire bars over a smooth, downtempo beat.

“Anywhere, everywhere, he don’t give a damn / Empty the clip, reload the clip, we call it sleight of hand / My memory bad, so I’m f*ckin’ baby on cam’ / Bottega coat, I copped, R.I.P to couple M’s,” he raps.

In the song’s accompanying visual, Yachty is wrapped up in an American flag and later seen vibing outside of a Buddhist monastery.

This summer has been quite eventful for Lil Yachty. Over the summer, he met singer Pinkpantheress, who thanked him for supporting her from the beginning of her music career. He also performed his viral hit, “Poland” six times in a row, in Poland.

Currently, Yachty is gearing up for his Field Trip Tour, which kicks off next month.

In the meantime, you can see the “Solo Steppin’ Crete Boy” video above.