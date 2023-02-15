Here Are The Best Valentine’s Day Posts From The Music World

Love was truly in the air yesterday! Some musicians celebrated the holiday coupled up with their loved ones, while others shared some steamy snaps that could easily catch a single’s eye.

Continue scrolling to see the best Valentine’s Day posts from the music world.

Cardi B shared on Twitter this morning that Offset clearly raised the standard, possibly when it came to gifts. “My baby did soo good yesterday………Gave him that Henny neck 3000!” Cardi posted.

My baby did soo good yesterday 🥲🥹❤️🌹🥰………Gave him that Henny neck 3000! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 15, 2023

“I’m my own valentine this year,” Chlöe captioned an Instagram post of herself posing in pink lingerie.

Bebe Rexha continued the pink theme by rocking a giant heart while interspersing her post with themed Valentine’s cards that featured her face.

City Girls’ Yung Miami rocked a white bikini as she was filmed walking onto a beach and into the ocean as she celebrated both V-Day and her B-Day.

In some other spicy snaps, Summer Walker opted for red lingerie, as fellow V-Day poster Chlöe replied, “beautiful” on Instagram.

Halle took to the red theme instead also, as she shared her photoshoot to Twitter. “Happy valentine’s day,” she captioned, complete with a heart (the organ one) emoji.

As for Rubi Rose, who found herself in a tense triangle between Halle and DDG a few days earlier, she treated her sisters to some special gifts. “‘23 hybrid Porsche for big sis and a tessie for baby sis . You know I’m always finna spin bout y’al,” she wrote.

Happy Vday to my lovers ❤️ ‘23 hybrid Porsche for big sis and a tessie for baby sis . You know I’m always finna spin bout y’all 🫶🏽💘🤑 pic.twitter.com/w585bmxGsr — Rubi Rose (@RubiRose) February 14, 2023

Flo Milli noted that she was “just nasty dancing” at her photo shoot in a leopard-printed getup.

Raveena teamed up with Halsey’s AF94 makeup line for a creative Valentine’s theme that included fun face gems and a heart drawn.

“Nothing screams toxic like poison ivy,” Erica Banks captioned her holiday post, as she posed in jade green. She even stuck with the theme by including a Beanie Baby in her shots.

