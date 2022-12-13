Here Are All Of Cardi B’s Best Moments From 2022

2022 has been a big year for Cardi B, even without an album. As the “I Like It” rapper agonized over the follow-up to her Grammy-winning debut Invasion Of Privacy, she still had some huge wins throughout the year, both musically and personally.

Her year started off with a win in court, as a jury ruled in her favor in her libel case against gossip blogger Tasha K. Then, she dropped her first new music of the year, but not quite in the way fans might have expected. Rather than releasing a single from her upcoming album, she contributed “The Seaweed Sway” to her daughter’s favorite cartoon, Baby Shark’s Big Show. Her show Cardi Tries… continued with more hilarious adventures, including a reunion with “WAP” partner-in-rhyme Megan Thee Stallion to learn how to play football with the Los Angeles Chargers.

But fans were still overjoyed to hear some new music from the star rapper, which came in the form of “Hot Sh*t,” a thumping collaboration with Chicago stars Kanye West and Lil Durk (this was before Kanye went full Clayton Bigsby). From there, Cardi picked up momentum, collaborating with rising star GloRilla on “Tomorrow 2” ahead of becoming the first female rapper with two 11-time Platinum songs. Another court win capped her year, this time in the lawsuit against her over her Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 1 cover.

Hopefully, next year, she’ll be able to get past her sophomore album anxiety and follow up with new music, but either way, it’s fair to say that 2022 was a good year for Cardi.

