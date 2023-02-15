Well, Valentine’s Day has come and gone but at least we have the memories. Among the stars posting about their V-Day plans and boo thangs were plenty who just used the day to get off a few racy fit pics to suit the theme, and you really can’t be mad at them. If you’re going to be single on the most romantic holiday, you might as well look good — and show it off — right?

Chlöe certainly agrees with this philosophy. As fans await the long-anticipated release of the “Pray It Away” singer’s solo debut album In Pieces in March, she remains booked and busy — but not so busy that she can’t whet their internet appetites with her signature steamy photoshoots. And V-Day was no exception; it even offered her a chance to dial up the sex appeal while potentially teasing her potential next single.

i’m my own valentine this year 💕🥰 pic.twitter.com/6sPttzx6A6 — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) February 14, 2023

Of course, Twitter only allows for up to four photos at a time, and you know Ms. Chlöe wouldn’t settle for such paltry offerings. Over on Instagram, she posted a few extras:

In addition to her debut, fans can look forward to Chlöe headlining the NBA’s All-Star Weekend Road Show on TNT along with Wiz Khalifa, as well as yet another film role in Girl From The North, a musical inspired by the work of Bob Dylan, co-starring Woody Harrelson and Olivia Colman.