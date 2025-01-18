Yesterday (January 17), late rapper Mac Miller’s long-awaited album, Balloonerism, was released in all of its glory. The posthumous project featured guest appearances by Delusional Thomas and SZA.

Shortly after the body of work was shared to streaming platforms, SZA penned a touch note in Miller’s memory while encouraging others to listen to the album. “I love my friend,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “I miss my friend. Grateful he saw something in me before most and treated me with love from day one. Wish he could see how right about everything he truly was.”

She closed: “Please go stream ‘Balloonerism’ RIGHT NOW.”

After Mac Miller’s tragic death in 2018, SZA released an emotional statement on Instagram (viewable here) reflecting on their friendship. Read the full post below.

You were the first person I met when I moved here. U let me come over everyday and be whoever I wanted. showed up for me in ways I can never express or repay. my gratitude is infinite. the first person to believe in me and make stuff w me. Record me all day n eat them nasty ass ham sandwiches. Introduced me to the coolest ppl I’ve ever met. showed me how to play gadgets I never seen before. I swam in my clothes once n u gave me pink polo pajamas to change into instead of something ugly ….u too f*cking real. Forever a genuine friend. the most kind supportive person Ever around. A jazz legend. I love you so much Malcolm! U r a LIGHT !! I dunno know what happened between our last convo and now but man I just pray your peaceful and moving light speed to wherever u r supposed to be …I’ll never let you dim in my mind or spirit !! never EVER Never stop honoring u!! !Promise to spread ur light forever !!… can’t believe this is real.. I wanna be in an alternate dimension. Bill Murray flicks on deck❤️🙏🏾😔 #longlivelarryfisherman

Balloonerism is out now via Warner Records. Find more information here.