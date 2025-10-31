The Best Vinyl Releases Of October 2025

Anybody who thought the vinyl resurgence was just a fad was mistaken: The industry has experienced a legitimate revival. As a result, music fans are interested in physical media in ways they may not have if the decades-old medium hasn’t made a comeback. That doesn’t mean everybody is listening to just their parents’ old music, though. That’s part of it, sure, thanks to rereleases that present classic albums in new ways. A vital part of the renewed vinyl wave, though, is new projects being released as records, of which there are plenty. Whatever you might be into, each month brings a new slew of vinyl releases that has something for everybody. Some stand out above the rest, naturally, so check out some of our favorite vinyl releases of October below.

Oasis — (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) The Oasis reunion tour has been one of the biggest music events of 2025 (and perhaps of 2026, too). The band has delivered with reissues as the spotlight is on them, including an anniversary edition of the classic (What’s The Story) Morning Glory?. The biggest additions are new unplugged versions of five songs: “Cast No Shadow,” “Morning Glory,” “Wonderwall,” “Acquiesce,” and “Champagne Supernova.” Get it here. Carly Rae Jepsen — Emotion (10th Anniversary Edition) Following the smash success of “Call Me Maybe” and “Good Time,” Emotion single “I Really Like You” was a solid follow-up hit for Jepsen. That project is now a decade old, so CRJ is celebrating with an anniversary edition. There are six bonus tracks here while there a number of appealing vinyl variants: 1LP blue swirl, 1LP zoetrope, and 2LP magenta swirl. So if you ever wished that “Cut To The Feeling” was on your Emotion vinyl, this is for you. Get it here.

XXXTentacion — 17 (Zoetrope Picture Disc Vinyl) Zoetrope discs, the ones that seem to animate when the vinyl rotates, have been a neat part of the vinyl revival, and now XXXTentacion is getting that treatment, too. That’s via the anniversary reissue of 17, the late rapper’s debut album. This edition is one to pounce on as only 10,000 units will be made available. Get it here. Tom Petty — Wildflowers (One-Step Vinyl) The “One-Step” process of bringing an album to vinyl is highly regarded as being an audiophile’s dream, and the latest album to have the privilege is Tom Petty’s iconic Wildflowers. For the reissue, the pressing was cut directly from the original master tapes. Again, this one is limited, with only 6,000 copies being produced. One of Petty’s best albums, sounding as good as ever. Get it here.

Animal Collective — Feels 20th Anniversary Feels was the end of an era for Animal Collective, as it was their last album before signing with Domino and later blowing up with Merriweather Post Pavilion. Feels is now 20 years old and the band is coming through with a reissue. Excitingly, this new edition comes with a collection of nine B-sides and previously unreleased demos, all available in a 3LP package. Get it here. My Morning Jacket — Z 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Z was a major turning point for MMJ, as the album saw the group embracing a synthier, more polished sound after their first three albums. As the project turns 20 years old, the band is unleashing outtakes, previously unreleased material, demos, and more on a new anniversary edition. The 3LP set is a beaut’, too, pressed on pink, coral, and blue vinyl. Get it here.

Death From Above 1979 — You’re A Woman, I’m A Machine (Reissue) We’re just wrapping up October, or if you’ve been paying attention to what Rhino has been up to, Rocktober. This month, they shared a whopping 43 limited-edition releases from, you guessed it, their rock catalog. There are some classics among the bunch but some more modern classics, too, like Death From Above 1979’s beloved debut. Get it here. Pulp — Different Class (30th Anniversary Edition) Jarvis Cocker has said that this new reissue of Different Class is the best that the 30-year-old album has ever sounded. That’s enough of a sell, but the release also includes the band’s full 1995 performance at Glastonbury. Get it here.

The Who — Who Are You (Super Deluxe Edition) Who Are You is an important part of The Who’s discography for (at least) a couple reasons: The title track is one of the group’s biggest hits, and the album was released just weeks before the death of drummer Keith Moon. At any rate, enthusiasts of the project are eating now, as this super deluxe reissue comes with a whopping 70 previously unreleased tracks. Get it here. Japanese Breakfast — For Melancholy Brunettes (& Sad Women) (Summer Sky Splash Vinyl, Barnes & Noble Exclusive) Find Dead Oceans in your local bookstore: This month, the label announced a partnership with Barnes & Noble, which includes some limited-edition albums being available in stores nationwide. Among them is the latest Japanese Breakfast album, which here is pressed on a lovely “summer sky splash” vinyl. Get it here.