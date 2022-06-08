Despite the commercial success and growing popularity, Jack Harlow, like many rappers, has found himself become the butt of many jokes especially after releasing his sophomore album Come Home The Kids Miss You and admitting he did not know Brandy and Ray J were siblings. One surprising aspect of the backlash is the demographic of people who not only loudly support him, but defend him from it — Black women. The Louisville rapper is well aware of his avengers and vocalized his love for them in a recent interview in Teen Vogue.

“Black women are such a massive part of my career,” Harlow said. He continued, “They’ll never have to worry about not being credited by me. I mean, I look out at my shows and I see them. It’s one thing when you see the memes and you hear people talking about it, but it’s another when you travel the country and you see them all over the place. I love Black women. I’ve loved Black women my whole life.”

This isn’t Harlow’s first public display of adoration toward Black women, as his debut album, That’s What They All Say featured one on the cover. It remains to be seen whether the Clubhouse inhabitants will create a room to discuss this quote like they did when the cover art dropped in 2020. In any event, Harlow is proudly doubling down on his admiration.

