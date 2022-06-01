The nominations for the 2022 BET Awards have been announced and Doja Cat is the top nominee. She’s nominated for six awards, including two awards — video of the year and best collaboration — for “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA, as well as best female R&B/pop artist, best female hip-hop artist, BET Her for “Woman,” and album of the year for Planet Her.

Meanwhile, Ari Lennox and Drake are tied for second place with four nominations apiece, while third place is an absolute logjam with Baby Keem, Chloe, Future, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, Mary J. Blige, Silk Sonic, and Tems all nominated for three awards each. Lennox is head-to-head with Doja in all of her nominations, including best female R&B/pop artist, BET Her, and video of the year, for which she’s nominated twice (for her own “Pressure” and her appearance on Summer Walker’s “Unloyal“).

In addition to Planet Her, the album of the year category includes Drake’s Certified Lover Boy, H.E.R.’s Back of My Mind, the deluxe edition of Jazmine Sullivan’s Heaux Tales, Silk Sonic’s An Evening With Silk Sonic, and Tyler The Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost.

The BET Awards are set to air live Sunday, June 26, at 8 pm ET from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.