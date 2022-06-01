doja cat awards
Getty Image
Music

Doja Cat Leads The 2022 BET Awards Nominations While Ari Lennox And Drake Are Tied For Second

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

The nominations for the 2022 BET Awards have been announced and Doja Cat is the top nominee. She’s nominated for six awards, including two awards — video of the year and best collaboration — for “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA, as well as best female R&B/pop artist, best female hip-hop artist, BET Her for “Woman,” and album of the year for Planet Her.

Meanwhile, Ari Lennox and Drake are tied for second place with four nominations apiece, while third place is an absolute logjam with Baby Keem, Chloe, Future, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, Mary J. Blige, Silk Sonic, and Tems all nominated for three awards each. Lennox is head-to-head with Doja in all of her nominations, including best female R&B/pop artist, BET Her, and video of the year, for which she’s nominated twice (for her own “Pressure” and her appearance on Summer Walker’s “Unloyal“).

In addition to Planet Her, the album of the year category includes Drake’s Certified Lover Boy, H.E.R.’s Back of My Mind, the deluxe edition of Jazmine Sullivan’s Heaux Tales, Silk Sonic’s An Evening With Silk Sonic, and Tyler The Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost.

The BET Awards are set to air live Sunday, June 26, at 8 pm ET from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×