After the BET Awards’ 2023 Hip-Hop 50 tribute covered some of rap’s foundational hits, including Sugarhill Gang’s “Rapper’s Delight,” MC Lyte’s “Cha Cha Cha,” and DJ D-Nice’s “Call Me D-Nice,” the second performance took a trip out west. The second performance of the night tapped Long Beach’s Warren G, who performed his and Nate Dogg’s seminal hit, “Regulate,” Yo-Yo, who rocked her signature song “You Can’t Play With My Yo-Yo,” Compton’s Tyga, who took the show to “Rack City,” and the Bay Area favorite E-40, who played his late-career breakout “Tell Me When To Go.”

While the show clearly dedicated plenty of space to the celebration of hip-hop’s 50th birthday, it also made sure to highlight some of today’s hottest artists, as well. The show opened with Lil Uzi Vert, who performed an unreleased song along with their rumbling Jersey club hit “Just Wanna Rock,” and Latto, who told her foes once again to “Put It On Da Floor,” and Coco Jones, who also won Best New Artist and sang “ICU.”

More artists expected to perform tonight include six-time nominee GloRilla, Doechii, and more Hip-Hop 50 pioneers like Ja Rule, Remy Ma, Trina, and more. Stay tuned for more of UPROXX’s coverage of the 2023 BET Awards.