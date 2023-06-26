Latto is single-handly encouraging the youth to put an end to plastic usage. The rapper’s new song “Put It On Da Floor” has everyone rushing to destroy the nearest plastic bag they can find. During the 2023 BET Awards, Latto took her demands to heart with a fiery performance of the track.

While the song originally debuted during her Coachella 2023 set as a response to her ongoing feud with Nicki Minaj, it has become an anthem behind the beef. The single was pushed even further when she enlisted Cardi B for the remix to the song, “Put It On Da Floor Again.”

During the fierce performance, Latto’s training with Teyana Taylor has certainly improved her dynamic presence. Outside of her performance, Latto is also nominated in two categories of the evening. The first is for Best Collaboration via her song “Big Energy (Remix)” with Mariah Carey featuring Dj Khaled. She is also nominated for Best Female Hip Hop Artist. In that category, she is going up against her collaborator Cardi B, Coi Leray, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Megan Thee Stallion, and Nicki Minaj.

Although Latto doesn’t intend to make music forever, as she says, for the moment, she’s loving the support she is receiving from fans.