The 2023 BET Awards paid tribute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with a massive slate of decades-spanning performances. The first, taking place just after Lil Uzi Vert’s opening performance of “Just Wanna Rock,” included Sugarhill Gang performing their career hit, “Rapper’s Delight” and an appearance from MC Lyte performing “Cha Cha Cha,” as well as D-Nice (yes, that D-Nice) with “Call Me D-Nice,” and Big Daddy Kane rapping “Raw,” all accompanied by DJ Kid Capri on the wheels of steel. A Biz Markie tribute followed as the crowd sang along to “Just A Friend.” And that was all in the first ten minutes.

There are a ton of performers left to hit the stage, including Kid ‘N Play, Uncle Luke, Warren G, E-40, Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Master P, Remy Ma, Trick Daddy, Trina, the Ying Yang Twins, Chief Keef, Soulja Boy, and Tyga. More contemporary performances are set to include 2023 nominees Coco Jones, Doechii, GloRilla, and more.

The BET Awards aren’t the only ones paying homage to 50 years of hip-hop. The Grammys put on a 10-minute show to celebrate, while UPROXX has held it down with interviews with Just Blaze and Rhymesayers. Stay tuned for more BET Awards coverage as the ceremony continues.