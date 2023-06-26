Lil Uzi Vert BET Awards 2023
Getty Image
Music

Lil Uzi Vert Opened The 2023 BET Awards With A Performance Of ‘Just Wanna Rock’ And An Unreleased Track

The 2023 BET Awards are celebrating 50 years of hip-hop with an emphasis on the genre’s pioneers. However, they haven’t forgotten about the new school. Opening up the ceremony was Lil Uzi Vert with a performance of his hit song “Just Wanna Rock.” With an army of dancers by their side, the Philadelphia native highlighted rap music’s incorporation of dance sub-genres like Jersey Club.

Although they weren’t nominated in any categories this year, that didn’t stop Lil Uzi Vert from using the time to tease what’s come from their upcoming project, The Pink Tape. Right before they wowed the crowd with “Just Wanna Rock,” the rapper played a snippet from an unreleased song.

During an Instagram live stream with popular streamer Kai Cenat, Lil Uzi Vert personally shared details about the forthcoming release. During the broadcast, Uzi revealed that all songs for the album had been chosen. According to the musician, The Pink Tape will feature 24 tracks, including their smash single “Just Wanna Rock.”

In addition to those songs, fans will be treated to two bonus tracks that, in their words, “A lot of people love but didn’t really get to hear.”

The official cover for the album and full tracklist is rumored to come out this week.

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Pop Albums Of 2023 So Far
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×