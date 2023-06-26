The 2023 BET Awards are celebrating 50 years of hip-hop with an emphasis on the genre’s pioneers. However, they haven’t forgotten about the new school. Opening up the ceremony was Lil Uzi Vert with a performance of his hit song “Just Wanna Rock.” With an army of dancers by their side, the Philadelphia native highlighted rap music’s incorporation of dance sub-genres like Jersey Club.

Although they weren’t nominated in any categories this year, that didn’t stop Lil Uzi Vert from using the time to tease what’s come from their upcoming project, The Pink Tape. Right before they wowed the crowd with “Just Wanna Rock,” the rapper played a snippet from an unreleased song.

Lil Uzi Vert previews new music off the Pink Tape @ the 2023 BET Awards 🔊💕💒🐺💿 pic.twitter.com/eiAYKFCJzF — uziawge 👽🔊💕🏩🛸 ピンク 🕴🏾 (@uziawge) June 26, 2023

During an Instagram live stream with popular streamer Kai Cenat, Lil Uzi Vert personally shared details about the forthcoming release. During the broadcast, Uzi revealed that all songs for the album had been chosen. According to the musician, The Pink Tape will feature 24 tracks, including their smash single “Just Wanna Rock.”

In addition to those songs, fans will be treated to two bonus tracks that, in their words, “A lot of people love but didn’t really get to hear.”

The official cover for the album and full tracklist is rumored to come out this week.

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.