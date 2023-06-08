The 2023 BET Awards are coming right up, as the ceremony is set to air live on Sunday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET. Ahead of then, BET has unveiled this year’s nominees, and Drake and GloRilla lead the pack.

As Billboard notes, Drake has seven nominations, in Album Of The Year (for Her Loss alongside 21 Savage), Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, Best Group (with 21 Savage), Best Collaboration (“Wait For U” by Future Feat. Drake and Tems), Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, and Viewer’s Choice Award (“Jimmy Cooks” Feat. 21 Savage, as well as “Wait For U”).

GloRilla, meanwhile, has six nods of her own: Album Of The Year (Anyways, Life’s Great), Best Collaboration (“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” with Hitkidd and “Tomorrow 2” with Cardi B), Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Video Of The Year (“Tomorrow 2”), and Best New Artist.

Find the full list of nominees below.

Album Of The Year

Anyways, Life’s Great, GloRilla

Breezy, Chris Brown

God Did, DJ Khaled

Her Loss, Drake & 21 Savage

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar

Renaissance, Beyoncé

SOS, SZA

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Beyoncé

Coco Jones

H.E.R.

Lizzo

SZA

Tems

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst

Brent Faiyaz

Burna Boy

Chris Brown

Drake

The Weeknd

Usher

Best Group

City Girls

Drake & 21 Savage

Dvsn

FLO

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Quavo & Takeoff

Wanmor

Best Collaboration

“Big Energy (Remix),” Latto & Mariah Carey Feat. Dj Khaled

“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice

“Call Me Every Day,” Chris Brown Feat. Wizkid

“Can’t Stop Won’t Stop,” King Combs Feat. Kodak Black

“Creepin’,” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” Hitkidd & GloRilla

“Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla & Cardi B

“Wait For U,” Future Feat. Drake & Tems

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

21 Savage

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Video Of The Year

“We (Warm Embrace),” Chris Brown

“2 Million Up,” Peezy, Jeezy & Real Boston Richey feat. Rob49

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“First Class,” Harlow

“Kill Bill,” SZA

“Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla & Cardi B