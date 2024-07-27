The 2024 Paris Olympics games have begun. From Snoop Dogg’s carrying of the torch to Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, and Gojira’s trending performances, cameos featuring musicians are in abundance.

But in typical fashion, Beyoncé surprised the world with a patriotic promotional video that nearly crashed the internet. Yesterday (July 26), while after everyone processed the dazzling opening ceremony, NBC Olympics & Paralympics dropped their Team USA introduction video lead by none other than the Cowboy Carter herself, Bey.

In the visual, Beyoncé dressed in fully customized Americana regalia fit for the now reigning rodeo queen as a reimagined version of her song “Ya Ya” soundtracked the moment.

Beyoncé’s entry into country music, often viewed as the most red-blooded American genre, wasn’t exactly appreciated at the time. Despite the tension from naysayers, the Houston native preserved and make musical history along the way. The true American way.

This complex dynamic of who is considered to be a proper representation of America made its way into the promotional clip as Beyoncé said: “These hopes and dreams. These superstars that represent us. The people of this big, bold, beautiful, complicated nation.”

Call it what you want, but this type of alignment couldn’t have been more divine.

Watch Beyoncé’s introduction video for Team USA above.