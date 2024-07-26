Lady Gaga put on quite the show at the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony in Paris, but you know what it was missing? Pyrotechnics, headless women in a castle, and a boat carrying an opera singer. Enter: Gojira. The group became the first metal band to ever perform during the opening ceremonies. They were chosen because a) they’re French, and b) they put on a sick show.

The band — made up of vocalist Joe Duplantier, drummer Mario Duplantier, lead guitarist Christian Andreu, and bassist Jean-Michel Labadie — played a cover of “Ah! Ca Ira,” a song that was popular during the French Revolution. “It was a very bloody era of French history, so it was very metal,” Joe told The New York Times, adding that the band wanted to represent “the whole metal community on the world stage.” They succeeded — and found a new fan in Kelly Clarkson, who hosted the ceremony. “This is so cool,” she raved.

You can watch the performance below.

This part of #OpeningCeremony with French band Gojira was badass 🤘pic.twitter.com/v6dWDorPM0 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) July 26, 2024

According to Forbes, only a select few rock bands — let alone metal bands — have performed during the opening ceremony, including Kiss (2002); Alanis Morisette (2010); and Snow Patrol, The Who, Paul McCartney, and Muse, all in 2012. Could the Super Bowl halftime show be next for Gojira?!