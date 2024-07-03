a'ja wilson
Las Vegas Aces Star A’ja Wilson Was Hilariously Eager To Name Beyoncé As The Artist She Wants To Do A Vegas Residency

Las Vegas isn’t just where artists go to do long-term residencies when they need a break from touring. It’s also the home of several sports teams, including the WNBA’s Aces, who played the Indiana Fever on ESPN last night. Naturally, ESPN anchor Michael Eaves asked the Aces star forward A’ja Wilson after the game if there were any artists she wanted to see perform a residency in Vegas. The WNBA’s best player didn’t even let Eaves get the question out before responding with a relatable, one-word answer: Beyoncé.

“She doesn’t even have to come here for a residency,” she conceded. “She could just come to a game and just say ‘what’s up’ to us, and we’re fine, ’cause I know she got other stuff to do. Beyoncé, girl…”

https://twitter.com/brilewerke/status/180834517114418403

With the WNBA increasing in popularity lately, it doesn’t sound like a pipe dream (I, personally, am disappointed that Bey hasn’t hit up a game yet, though — maybe she was waiting for the Houston Comets to come back). The Chicago Sky’s rookie forward Angel Reese recently joined Megan Thee Stallion on stage during her tour stop in the Windy City, and the Phoenix Mercury duo of Brittney Griner and Natasha Cloud got Meg’s attention to invite her to a game when her tour reached the Valley of the Sun. Additionally, the W has been making in-roads into the world of music, tapping Kehlani to perform at last year’s All-Star Game and to narrate the launch video for the expansion team, the Golden State Valkyries. If Beyoncé does give the league a co-sign, its skyrocketing popularity would be supercharged, for sure.

