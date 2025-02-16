Beyoncé’s business empire continues to expand. Back in October 2024, the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer launched her newest perfume Cé Lumière. For her deeply devoted Beyhive, it made for the perfect sweet holiday stocking stuffer. However, the financial situation has drastically changed since then and fans have no problem letting Beyoncé know all about it.

Yesterday (February 15), Beyoncé posted an elaborate new video (viewable here) promoting the fragrance on Instagram. But instead of an overwhelming show of support, followers have hilariously responded by flooding the comment section with the financial woes.

Many Beyhivers went as far as to joke that Beyoncé should have spaced out her Cowboy Carter Tour and scent promotion further apart if she wanted to secure their coins for both.

Read some of the sidesplitting reactions below.

“Insufficient funds—we ain’t GOT no money,” wrote one user.

“Just spray it in the air at the concert because we don’t have the money 😂,” joked one user.

“Ask Ticketmaster for it… cause we don’t have it,” penned one user.

“You’re really not even going to acknowledge that we just spent a whole four days fighting for our life for you,” chimed another.

“You love tax time! About to call you Beyoncé Hewitt,” chuckled one user.

“With what money Giselle,” asked one user.

“the way this perfume got more visuals than renaissance and cowboy carter combined,” added another.

Cé Lumière is available to purchase now. Find more information here.