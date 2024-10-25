It has been about a year since Beyoncé launched her Cé Noir fragrance, which — like most things Beyoncé puts on the market — has been a roaring success. Today, she announced its follow-up, a new fragrance called Cé Lumière. For those who don’t speak French (or took the Beauty And The Beast character’s candlestick transformation less metaphorically), that means “light.”

As such, the fragrance leans in a different direction than its predecessor. According to fragrantica.com, Cé Noir is considered a darker, more mysterious scent, while Cé Lumière is a lighter, brighter fragrance; essentially, “Cé Noir” represents darkness and “Cé Lumière” represents light. To that end, it switches up the original scent, which had “top notes of clementine and golden honey, heart notes of rose absolute and jasmine sambac, and base notes of Namibian myrrh and golden amber,” opting for Madagascar black pepper and Italian mandarin, a heart consisting of jasmine Sambac absolute and rhubarb, and a base of Indonesian patchouli and skin musk.

Cé Lumière is available for pre-order on Beyoncé’s official website in the US and Canada, priced at $160 for a 50 ml Eau de Parfum, with shipping scheduled for November 2024.

You can watch the trailer for Beyoncé’s latest fragrance above.