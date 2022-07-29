Beyonce’s music has always been full of playful lyrics about — or even penned by — her husband Jay-Z, but usually, they’re of a complimentary sort. Her new album Renaissance, though, has a shady line that fans are sure confirms a long-held suspicion about the power couple’s relationship, and they’re reacting accordingly on Twitter. Toward the end of the song “Church Girl,” Beyonce borrows a line from Nelly’s controversial 2000 hit “Tip Drill,” repurposing it to suit a gender-flipped dynamic. “Must be the cash ’cause it ain’t your face,” she crows on the outro.

Naturally, some fans have interpreted this line as a reference to Jay-Z, whose facial characteristics have long been a bit of a target within the world of hip-hop. On Nas’ vicious 2001 diss “Ether,” the Queens native wondered whether Jay was “abused as a child, scared to smile, they called you ugly,” while during a separate beef, Cam’ron joked that the Marcy Projects product resembled the cigarette mascot, Joe Camel. Jay himself even made a self-deprecating reference to this tendency on his own 4:44 track “Familly Feud,” rhyming “Ain’t no such thing as an ugly billionaire.”

All of which have combined to give fans the impression that Beyonce’s new song must be talking about her (very wealthy) husband. I’m sure he’ll be crying himself to sleep on their bed that is presumably made of cash, wiping his eyes with dollar bills, and resting his head on solid gold bricks. Listen to “Church Girl” up top and check out some of the hilarious responses below.

"it must be the cash bc it aint your face" CATCH IT JAY — prin (@sixinchbeys) July 29, 2022

It must be the cash cause it ain’t yo face @sc — LB (@lnbshr) July 29, 2022

Beyoncé: “It must be the cash cause it ain’t your face!” #RENAISSANCE Jay-Z reaction at the listening party: pic.twitter.com/hVt3xfBFwh — Orlando Valentino (@OVeezyy) July 29, 2022

“must be the cash cuz it ain’t your face”… she had to get that man good for the one time — ceo of kory (@korysverse) July 29, 2022

Beyoncé calling Jay her muse in that love letter then singing “it must be the cash bc it aint your face” she’s so sick 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — charmbracelet enthusiast (@0FFLINEHOURS) July 29, 2022

when Beyoncé said "it must be the cash cuz it ain't your face" Jay Z must've been like, hey now. you don't mean that. must be a lot of situations like that in their household — Ashwin Rodrigues (@shwinyo) July 29, 2022

Beyoncé said it must be the cash cuz it ain’t your face..😂😂 I know Jay had to leave the studio on that — BIG JEEZY (@J_JEEZY32) July 29, 2022

what do you mean 'it must be the cash cos it aint your face' pic.twitter.com/R2GCy0dzH5 — Elle Rudd (@ElleRudd_) July 28, 2022