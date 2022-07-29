Beyonce 2021 Grammys
Listeners Marvel Over The Sequencing Of Beyoncé's 'Renaissance'

It is not enough to simply throw a bunch of good songs together on an album. Music listeners are more critical than ever about sequencing and transitions. Unsurprisingly, Beyoncé understood the assignment on her new album Renaissance and fans are in awe.

An early favorite 1-2 punch is “Plastic On The Sofa” into “Virgo’s Groove.” Another fan acknowledged the sequential trio of “Cuff It,” “Energy,” and “Break My Soul.” One, Scottie Beam, even described the transitions as “tender a** fall off the bone.” Needless to say, people seem happy with the album.

Beyoncé’s new album Renaissance is out now via Parkwood Entertainment LLC and Columbia Records. The 15-track LP was first announced in June, with Variety reporting it would feature heavy country and dance music. The latter was confirmed with the release of the upbeat lead single “Break My Soul.”

After sharing the album’s tracklist last week, the Lemonade artist finished off her rollout with a statement on her website saying “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”

She released yet another statement upon the album’s release, thanking the fans who were patient enough to wait until today (July 29) to listen despite Renaissance leaking earlier this week.

Check out some of the adulatory tweets about Renaissance above.

Renaissance is out now via Parkwood/Columbia. Listen here.

