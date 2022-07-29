Listeners Marvel Over The Sequencing Of Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’

It is not enough to simply throw a bunch of good songs together on an album. Music listeners are more critical than ever about sequencing and transitions. Unsurprisingly, Beyoncé understood the assignment on her new album Renaissance and fans are in awe.

Beyonce and these tender ass fall off the bone transitions.. pic.twitter.com/GkY2xtD1qm — THIQUE (@ScottieBeam) July 29, 2022

Amazing transitions can truly elevate an album and it feels like Beyonce really thought about that. They're perfection. #RENAISSANCE — Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) July 29, 2022

An early favorite 1-2 punch is “Plastic On The Sofa” into “Virgo’s Groove.” Another fan acknowledged the sequential trio of “Cuff It,” “Energy,” and “Break My Soul.” One, Scottie Beam, even described the transitions as “tender a** fall off the bone.” Needless to say, people seem happy with the album.

Beyoncé went to a different level back to back right here #RENAISSANCE pic.twitter.com/aqyBWw2aUe — 500 🏎 (@Kameron_Hay) July 29, 2022

Plastic Off The Sofa into Virgo’s Groove is just magical omg — Beyoncé is HERE 🎉 (@YeIIowbang) July 29, 2022

Beyoncé’s new album Renaissance is out now via Parkwood Entertainment LLC and Columbia Records. The 15-track LP was first announced in June, with Variety reporting it would feature heavy country and dance music. The latter was confirmed with the release of the upbeat lead single “Break My Soul.”