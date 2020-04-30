The-Dream Says Jay-Z Wrote Beyonce’s ‘Savage’ Line About OnlyFans

Ever since its semi-surprise release yesterday, Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” remix featuring Beyonce has caused quite the stir online. While Megan Thee Stallion joined the chorus of fans both famous and otherwise who praised Beyonce’s verse, Queen Bey’s name check of subscription content service OnlyFans even prompted OnlyFans to reach out with an invitation for the multi-hyphenate entertainment juggernaut to join up. Now, thanks to The-Dream, credited as a co-writer on the remix, we know who penned the line, which is already on its way to becoming iconic.

It should come as no surprise, though, that the mind behind the shout-out was none other than Beyonce’s husband and occasional partner-in-rhyme Jay-Z. The-Dream confirmed as much in a comment on Instagram. After posting about the song on his feed, he replied to a fan’s comment about name-checking TikTok — the same line that precedes Beyonce’s shout out to Instagram’s after hours “Demon Time” stream and jokes about starting an OnlyFans. “@thekingdream writes @tiktok into the culture!” the fan wrote. The-Dream dashed his fan’s hopes, however, clarifying, “That’s a J line.”

The Dream says Jay-Z wrote this Bey line: "Hips TikTok when I dance, on that demon time she might start an OnlyFans." pic.twitter.com/ioeGCHiDEg — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 29, 2020

So, that clears up the provenance of Beyonce’s OnlyFans name check but now, fans are only going to have more questions, like, “Is Jay-Z really logging into Instagram to watch strippers twerk?” and “Who all is he actually subscribing to on OnlyFans?” Unfortunately, answers to those ones are likely going to remain as secret as the release date of the next Carters album.

Listen to Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce’s “Savage” remix above.