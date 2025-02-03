Beyoncé has racked up an astounding 99 career Grammy nominations, yet somehow, despite so many beloved projects under her belt, there’s one award that has notably eluded her: Album Of The Year. Finally, though, at the 2025 Grammys, that changed, as Cowboy Carter has taken the title and given Beyoncé her first win in the category.

Beyoncé gave a brief acceptance speech (here’s a video): After acknowledging the Los Angeles firefighters who presented the award, she continued, “I just feel very full and very honored. It’s been many, many years [laughs],” then went into her thank-you’s. She concluded, “I hope we just keep pushing forward, opening doors. God bless y’all, thank you so much.”

The album emerged on top in a stacked category, as it was nominated against André 3000’s New Blue Sun, Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter, Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard And Soft, Chappell Roan’s The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess, Charli XCX’s Brat, Jacob Collier’s Djesse Vol. 4, Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet, and Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department.

This of course wasn’t the only major moment of the evening for Beyoncé, as earlier in the show, Cowboy Carter became the first album by a Black artist to win Best Country Album.

Find the full list of nominees and winners at the 2025 Grammys here.