Beyoncé’s tours have a habit of breaking records. Her Renaissance Tour reportedly grossed $579 million, becoming the highest-grossing tour by a woman ever, and making her the only woman, only Black artist, and only American solo act to reach the top-10 milestone.

Now, with her Cowboy Carter Tour likewise wrapping up, the records have already reached the wrecking room, as well. According to Rolling Stone, Cowboy Carter is the highest-grossing country tour ever, grossing $407.6 million from 1.6 million tickets sold. No other country tour has ever achieved this milestone — let alone one by a Black artist or a woman, of which Beyoncé represents both — and Beyoncé is the first American artist to have two separate tours gross over $400 million.

Even more impressively, Cowboy Carter was only 32 dates long; Renaissance garnered its record-breaking totals with a full slate of European dates, while the most recent one only did a week in England and three days in France. However, Beyoncé’s innovative touring strategy this time around — more dates in fewer cities — seems to have paid off big, as the gamble resulted in greater fervor to actually make it to the shows, with some fans even taking in multiple dates.

It just goes to show that if she ever really did want to do a Las Vegas residency, she’d have an eager fanbase ready to cross the globe to make it just as successful as her tours.