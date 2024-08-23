beyonce
Getty Image
Music

Beyoncé Didn’t Perform At The DNC, And Now Fans Wonder If It Was All A Ruse To Get Them To Watch Kamala Harris’ Speech

Ever since the Kamala Harris Presidential campaign started using Beyoncé’s 2016 hit “Freedom” in its ads and rallies, rumors that Beyoncé herself would perform at the Democratic National Convention didn’t so much “swirl online” as “auditioned for the sequel to a certain weather-based blockbuster from earlier this summer.”

Alas, said rumors turned out to be bunk. According to a spokesperson for Cowboy Carter, “Beyoncé was never scheduled to be there. The report of a performance is untrue.” Naturally, fans are being very chill about this online… if by “chill,” you mean questioning whether the rumor was a bait-and-switch to get them to watch Harris’ speech as she accepted the Democratic Party’s nomination for Presidential candidate. There were also some who posited that the rumor was planted by everyone from Pink, who showed up ahead of Harris’ speech, to the Democratic Party itself.

https://twitter.com/OrangePaulp/status/1826808838240059545

Of course, TMZ is certainly to blame for some of this, and that organization also offered a mea culpa on Twitter. But it wasn’t all bad; many of those who did tune in were very complimentary of Harris’ speech, and some have already set their sights on another potential date for a Beyoncé appearance: at Kamala’s potential inauguration day in 2025 should she manage to beat Donald Trump at the polls in November.

Also the Las Vegas Aces’ funniest player, Sydney Colson, said this, so it maybe it was all worth it.

